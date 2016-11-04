BE CAREFUL! Fog could impact your morning commute.

It is Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning kicks off a cooler weekend for the Heartland. As you wake up temps will be right around 50 degrees. And while there is a fog advisory in effect for our western counties, fog may also play a factor across the KFVS12 viewing area for your morning commute wherever you live. Highs today will be around 70. Heartland Football Friday is deep into playoffs, and tonight players will hit the field under clear skies with temperatures mostly in the 40s, so bundle up…maybe even bring a blanket! FIRST ALERT: Fog will again be a factor for your weekend mornings, and Brian says we have another good chance of rain next week.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Death of a child: A death investigation is underway in Malden, Missouri. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Breon Danielle Lashay Hess, as a result of an ongoing death investigation of a minor child.

Administrative leave: The Van Buren R-I District School Board placed superintendent Sonia Kuessner on administrative leave while she is under investigation for driving under the influence. The move came after school board members and members of the public met for nearly 5 hours in a special session Thursday evening.

State of Emergency: Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky due to dozens of wildfires burning across the eastern part of the state. Bevin's office said in a statement that the Kentucky Division of Forestry on Thursday reported 38 active fires that have burned 3,800 acres.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.