Van Buren school superintendent placed on administrative leave following DUI investigation

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Van Buren R-I School District superintendent Sonia Kuessner (Source: KFVS 12)
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

The Van Buren R-I District School Board placed superintendent Sonia Kuessner on administrative leave while she is under investigation for driving under the influence.

School board members and members of the public met during a special session, Thursday.

The majority of the meeting took place behind closed doors as the board discussed if any action was necessary following Kuessner’s arrest for suspicion of DUI in Scott County.

After four hours and fifty-five minutes of deliberation, the board announced it was placing Kuessner on administrative leave.

Board president, Cammie Huemann, addressed a crowd of about two dozen people following the closed session: “We as the board have placed the superintendent Kuessner on administrative leave and the board has appointed Lynn Reed to the interim position. The board has no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Kuessner, along with Dexter R-XI School District superintendent Mitchell Wood, were taken into custody on Sunday, October 23 by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

Neither Kuessner nor Wood has been formally charged with a crime at the time of this publication.

Authorities say the investigation is on going.

Wood was placed on administrative leave by the Dexter School Board on Thursday, October 27.

