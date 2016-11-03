Halfway house escapee, 3 others arrested on drugs charges in Paducah, KY after tip

Four people were arrested in McCracken Co., KY on November 3, including a man escaped from a halfway house, after receiving a tip.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division received a tip alleging that John Goodnight, 44, was staying at a home on Rutter Street in Paducah, Ky.

Goodnight had escaped from a halfway house in the Louisville area after being released on parole for trafficking methamphetamine offenses after an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

He had also recently allegedly fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. He had two warrants for his arrest related to those incidents.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the residence and confirmed that Goodnight was there. At approximately 4:25 p.m., deputies and detectives approached the home and arrested Goodnight.

During the arrest, detectives seized methamphetamine from Goodnight. Three other individuals, Tori Littlepage, 27, Trina Mehojah, 47, and Ronald White, 54, all of Paducah, were also at the home.

Detectives secured the home and obtained a search warrant. At approximately 6:26 p.m., the warrant was executed. During a search of the home, detectives found multiple firearms, additional methamphetamine, and additional methamphetamine paraphernalia.

During the course of the investigation, one of the residents, Ronald White, became angry and threw a phone at a deputy. The phone struck the deputy in the face and caused a minor injury.

All four individuals at the residence were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Goodnight was charged with the two arrest warrants (escape 2nd degree, fleeing or evading 1st and 2nd degrees, wanton endangerment 1st degree, receiving stolen property under $10,000, and criminal mischief 1st degree), trafficking methamphetamine over 2 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White was charged with firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine and firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges for throwing the phone at the deputy are pending.

Littlepage was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mehojah was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

