Caruthersville, MO police chief loses bet with Cubs fan, walks through town with sign

The long, long wait is finally over!

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years on Wednesday.

It was a roller coaster of a Series, with the Cubbies and the Indians battling back and forth.

Many Cubs fans questioned if this day would ever get here.

It's also safe to say that Caruthersville's police chief - a Cardinals fan - also thought the Cubs would never see this day, either.

The sign says '2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs' with a bunch of player's names on it.

Today, the Caruthersville Chief of Police had to walk down Truman Boulevard after losing a bet to a Cubs fan.

Both fans say the bet started way back in April, when chief Tony Jones said the Cubs wouldn't win. But Cubs fan Robert Grant thought otherwise.

"It was right before the season started and everyone was pretty much claiming their team," he said. "I'm a Cubs fan, he's a Cardinal fan... I told him the Cubs are going to win the World Series this year and he said the Cardinals would... He said 'well, I'm placing this bet,' then and I accepted it."

Grant says he was afraid to go to sleep because he thought it was a dream - but it wasn't.

