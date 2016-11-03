2 injured in Johnson County crash on Route 37 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured in Johnson County crash on Route 37

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Zachary Johnson, Facebook) (Source: Zachary Johnson, Facebook)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 37 in Johnson County, Illinois on Thursday, November 3.

The wreck happened before 3 p.m. on Highway 37 between Karnak and Cypress.

According to Illinois State Police, Randell L. Duke, 64, of Cypress, Ill., was driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tacoma south on Route 37 and trying to turn east onto West Eden Road.

Police said he turned into the path of a red 2000 Peterbuilt truck tractor towing a dump semi trailer, which was going north on Route 37.

They say the semi truck hit the Tacoma, pushing it into a tree.

Duke and the driver of the semi truck, 57-year-old Michael Ross, of Vienna, Ill., were taken to out-of-state hospitals for injuries they got in the crash.

State Route 37 was closed for about two hours while officers investigated the crash and crash cleanup.

Police say Duke is facing a charge of failure to yield to right of way.

