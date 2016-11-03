Chicago to honor champion Cubs with Friday parade, rally

CHICAGO (KFVS/AP) - The city of Chicago plans to honor its World Series champion Cubs with a parade and rally on Friday.

The celebration will start about 10 a.m. when the official parade leaves Wrigley Field and heads for downtown Chicago. The route will travel along the city's famed Michigan Avenue and then along Columbus Drive near Lake Michigan before heading to Grant Park. Fans are encouraged to line the route.

Officials expect the Cubs motorcade to arrive in Grant Park around noon Friday, when there will be a rally at Hutchinson Field. The rally and parade come two days after the team won its first World Series championship in 108 years.

The city says closed water bottles will be allowed into the rally and food vendors will be on site.

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed Friday, November 4 as World Champion Chicago Cubs Day in Illinois in celebration of their historic win.

