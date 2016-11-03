Southeast MO State Board of Regents to meet on handbook revision - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State Board of Regents to meet on handbook revisions, grade policy

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will meet on Friday, December 16 to consider two Faculty Senate bills.

The bills call for revisions to the Faculty Handbook's College Dean police and the Examination and Grade policy.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but was rescheduled. It will be in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

According to the university, the proposed changes are to ensure the Faculty Handbook conforms to current Board policies and directives.

The Board will also consider approving updated policy statements on nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity as part of the university's Business Policy and Procedures Manual, and a reappointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers.

The Regents also will consider realigning five preapproved biology special course fees from their current course numbers to their newly renamed and renumbered counterparts.

The Board will hear reports on fall 2016 enrollment, and contracts and Facilities Management projects; and a presentation from Southeast student Jose Alpizar of Collierville, Tenn.

