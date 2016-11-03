Paducah PD searching for 3 men in connection to vandalizing of shrubbery

Paducah police are seeking information about three men involved in setting fire to shrubbery Wednesday night at Jefferson and Water streets in downtown Paducah.

A surveillance camera at the riverfront caught images of a car turning from Water Street onto Jefferson Street and pulling to the curb.

A young man, wearing what appears to be a dark t-shirt and jeans, gets out of the driver’s seat and walks around the back of the car, then gets into the rear passenger seat.

The video then shows what appears to be two young men running from a row of shrubbery at the corner of Jefferson and Water streets and getting into the car.

Both are wearing shorts; one is wearing a blue hoodie and the other a t-shirt.

As they run toward the car, smoke can be seen billowing from the shrubbery.

Witnesses said two of the men were white and the third was black.

They said the car was a Dodge Avenger. A passer-by stopped and called the fire department.

The cost of replacing the shrubbery was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

