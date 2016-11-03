Kentucky man arrested, charged with battery after stabbing of another man

A Kentucky man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another man in West Frankfort, Ill.

On November 2, at 11:30 a.m., the West Frankfort Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of West Main Street in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival on scene, officers discovered a male victim that had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect, Lance E. Munsell, 30, had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On November 3, Munsell was found and arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated battery and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.