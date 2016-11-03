Man charged with rape after report of missing juvenile - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged with rape after report of missing juvenile

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A report of a missing juvenile turned into a rape investigation in Calloway County.

According to Sheriff Sam Steger, his office received a call about a missing juvenile just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

During the investigation, deputies found the juvenile with Tristan Long, 19.

Long faces charges of rape 2nd degree, custodial interference, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree, and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, 1st offense.

