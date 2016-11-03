West Frankfort, IL man arrested, charged with battery after allegedly stabbing other man

A West Frankfort, Ill. man was arrested in late October for allegedly stabbing another man during a dispute.

On Oct. 27 at 10:21 p.m., the West Frankfort Police Department was dispatched to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Charles Street.

When they got there, officers discovered two men that had been fighting over a property dispute. Charles E. Hutson, 58, of West Frankfort, had stabbed Cary D. Price, 64, also of West Frankfort, with a knife.

Hutson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Price was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

