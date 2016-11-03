Dexter man seriously hurt in crash

A Dexter man was seriously injured in a Thursday night crash just southeast of Dudley.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Eddie Bowman ran off County Road 624 around 6:30 p.m. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned.

Bowman, 62, was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

An online crash report does not say what caused the vehicle to run off the road.

