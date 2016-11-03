November 4 celebrity birthdays

She's a former First Lady of the United States who was an advocate for education reform while in the White House with former President George W. Bush. Laura Bush is 69 today.

He won an Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. He's also starred in Interstellar, Magic Mike, Dazed and Confused and many other movies. Matthew McConaughey is 47 today.

He's an actor best known as Daniel from the Karate Kid movies. Ralph Macchio is 55 today.

She's best known for her role as Hot Lips Houlihan on the CBS sitcom M*A*S*H. Loretta Swit is 79 today.

She's a soap star who got her start in the role of Victoria on CBS' The Young and the Restless. Right now she stars as Katie on The Bold and the Beautiful. Heather Tom is 41 today.

He's the host of the CBS reality series Survivor. He won an Emmy Award for his part in that show. Jeff Probst is 54 today.

In the music industry he's went by the names Diddy, P. Diddy and Puff Daddy. Grammy Award winning hip-hop performer and producer Sean Combs is 47 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.