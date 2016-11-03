Paducah man arrested for public intoxication, meth possession - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested for public intoxication, meth possession

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
A public intoxication arrest in McCracken County led authorities to the discovery of drugs early Thursday morning.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A public intoxication arrest in McCracken County led authorities to the discovery of drugs early Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's office reports a deputy observed a man walking partially on Cairo Road at around 1 am on Thursday, November 3rd. 

The man, identified as 29-year-old Zachary Cavitt of Paducah, then got in the back seat of a vehicle, whose driver said Cavitt had asked for a ride. 

Cavitt was arrested when it was discovered he was intoxicated; as he was searched, Xanax pills were found on his person. Once he arrived at the McCracken County Jail, deputies found a baggie of methamphetamine in his pants.

Cavitt is facing multiple charges including public intoxication involving controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, and others.

