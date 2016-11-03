November 3 celebrity birthdays

She's an actress and comedian who had one of the top rated sitcoms of the 1990's. It was ABC's Roseanne and the star of that show Roseanne Barr is 64 today.

She's a member of the Kardashian Klan who debuted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was 11 years old. She's currently a runway model who has her own clothing line with her sister Kylie. Kendall Jenner is 21 today.

He was the Russian boxer who set out to break Rocky Balboa in Rocky IV. He's also starred in The Expendables, The Punisher and Masters of the Universe. Dolph Lundgren is 59 today.

She's a Scottish singer best known for her hit To Sir With Love. Billboard ranks it as the number one song of the year for 1967. The lady who sang it was born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie. You know her by her stage name Lulu and she's 68 today.

