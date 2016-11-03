FIRST ALERT: Grab the umbrella! You might need it as rain moves - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Grab the umbrella! You might need it as rain moves through this morning. OPEN APP for what you need to know.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)

It is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up this Thursday morning, you may see some rain on your windshield, or showers passing through your neighborhood. Brian says as the storms move east/southeast, they’ll bring rain and some lightning. Behind this line of storms, is cooler air, but as you walk out the door it will still be mild with temps around 60. There’s a small chance of more rain this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: This weekend looks like it will bring chilly, foggy mornings, but sunny and mild afternoons.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Curse broken: The cheers and excitement from Cubs fans could be heard around the world as the Chicago Cubs won Game 7 and became the World Series Champions for the first time in 108 years. It took extra innings and several home runs, but the Cubs battled through, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7. We'll take you to Chicago live on the Breakfast Show.

Heartbreaking lossTwo U.S. service members were killed on Thursday battling Taliban insurgents in northern Afghanistan alongside local troops, NATO said. NATO described those killed and two other Americans wounded in the assault as being part of "a train, advise and assist mission" in Afghanistan's Kunduz province.

Laid to rest: A Chester police officer who was killed in a high speed chase last week will be laid to rest today. The Public Funeral for James Brockmeyer is scheduled for 10:00 this morning at Chester High School. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly