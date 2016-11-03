FIRST ALERT: Grab the umbrella! You might need it as rain moves through this morning. OPEN APP for what you need to know.

It is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up this Thursday morning, you may see some rain on your windshield, or showers passing through your neighborhood. Brian says as the storms move east/southeast, they’ll bring rain and some lightning. Behind this line of storms, is cooler air, but as you walk out the door it will still be mild with temps around 60. There’s a small chance of more rain this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: This weekend looks like it will bring chilly, foggy mornings, but sunny and mild afternoons.

Making Headlines:

Curse broken: The cheers and excitement from Cubs fans could be heard around the world as the Chicago Cubs won Game 7 and became the World Series Champions for the first time in 108 years. It took extra innings and several home runs, but the Cubs battled through, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7. We'll take you to Chicago live on the Breakfast Show.

Heartbreaking loss: Two U.S. service members were killed on Thursday battling Taliban insurgents in northern Afghanistan alongside local troops, NATO said. NATO described those killed and two other Americans wounded in the assault as being part of "a train, advise and assist mission" in Afghanistan's Kunduz province.

Laid to rest: A Chester police officer who was killed in a high speed chase last week will be laid to rest today. The Public Funeral for James Brockmeyer is scheduled for 10:00 this morning at Chester High School.

