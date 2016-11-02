More than 60 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in McC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than 60 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two people are facing felony drug charges after troopers with the Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of more than 60 pounds of marijuana.

The Kentucky State Police stopped a 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck traveling on I-24 near the 16 mile marker on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 4:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Trooper First Class T.J. Williams observed several indicators of criminal activity.

McCracken County Deputy Steve Croft deployed his K-9 which alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and during the search Trooper Williams and Deputy Croft located approximately 61 pounds of high-grade marijuana along with $2,737 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph E. Heyden, 32, of Eureka, California, was then arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana Greater than 5 lbs. – 2nd Offense (class B felony). A passenger, Hannah Joy Voigt Silva, 35, of Oakland, California, was also arrested and charged with Complicity to Traffic in Marijuana Greater than 5lbs – 1st Offense (class C felony).

Heyden and Silva were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

