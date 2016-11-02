MO schools roll out emergency communications technology to incre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO schools roll out emergency communications technology to increase safety

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri School Boards' Association and CrisisGo, Inc., have teamed up to offer all Missouri schools an easy-to-use mobile emergency communications technology that can make schools safer.  

Now, Missouri schools can offer their employees, teachers, and parents the CrisisGo mobile app with the panic button feature.  

With this app, teachers and school staff can use the panic button feature to report emergency situations immediately to school administration and a school safety team.  

"With this no cost program, schools in our state can add another layer of protection for our students by putting a real-time emergency notification tool in the hands of every teacher, staff member, and school parent," says MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol.  

To be eligible for the free program, Missouri school districts must register with CrisisGo here before December 15.  

After a district signs up, CrisisGo will set up individual district and school accounts and provide training resources.  

