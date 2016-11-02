Desloge, MO man indicted for robbing Kansas City-area bank

A Desloge, Mo., man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase in Callaway County, Mo., was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for robbing a Blue Springs, Mo., bank and for illegally possessing a firearm.

James Todd Hulsey, 51, of Desloge, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Hulsey on Oct. 17. Hulsey remains in federal custody.

The indictment alleges that Hulsey stole $7,845 from Adams Dairy Bank on Oct. 14. In addition to bank robbery, the indictment charges Hulsey with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Hulsey walked into Adams Dairy Bank, 651 N.E. Coronado Dr., Blue Springs, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 14. Hulsey allegedly approached the teller counter, displayed a Diamondback Arms 9mm pistol, presented a demand note to the teller and threatened to kill her. The teller turned over $7,845, the affidavit says, and Hulsey ran. A description of the robber and the associated vehicle used in the robbery were broadcast to law enforcement agencies.

A couple of hours later, a state trooper saw Hulsey’s vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 in Callaway County, Mo., and attempted to stop the vehicle.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of 120 - 130 miles per hour. Hulsey’s vehicle got a flat tire and ran off the road. Hulsey ran vehicle on foot and a 75-yard foot pursuit took place before Hulsey was taken into custody.

Hulsey has five felony convictions for bank robbery and felony convictions for an illegal weapon and for receiving stolen property.

