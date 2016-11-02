Millersville, MO man accused of sexual abusing 11-year-old girl

Ricky C. Mcfall (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Millersville, Missouri man is accused of sexual abuse involving an 11-year-old girl.

Ricky C. Mcfall, 30, was charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, they received a complaint on Friday, October 28 of sexual abuse in Millersville, Mo. The victim was an 11-year-old girl.

Mcfall was arrested as a result of the investigation and formal charges were filed on Wednesday, November 2 by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash only with special conditions.

