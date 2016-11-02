Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, veteran hoping to see a World Series win

Healthcare workers pose with Robert Perkins and other Chicago Cubs fans at the Marion VA Community Living Center ahead of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Novermber 2, 2016. (Souce: KFVS 12)

Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and WWII veteran Robert Perkins has witnessed a lot.

But one thing he’s never seen is the Chicago Cubs win the World Series.

With the Cubs and Indians tied at three games each, Perkins said he hopes the championship drought will end Wednesday night.

"They're not going to go down without a fight,” he said.

He hasn’t missed a game all series - just ask his son, Jack.

"People ask him they go ‘are you going to watch the Cubs game,’” Jack said. “He says ‘yeah.’"

"I wouldn't miss it," Robert said.

With Jack by his side, Robert has had plenty to cheer about this season.

"Them youngsters, them pitchers they got they fight like hell," he said.

And he knows a thing or two about fight.

Perkins served as a avy radar operator before, during and after World War II.

The Bronze Star recipient grew up just blocks away from Wrigley Field in Chicago.

And it remains one of his favorite memories.

"I just love that ballpark, it's old and it's beautiful," Robert said.

And like his father and his father's father, he has been a Cubs fan from birth.

"His grandfather gave up part of his pension to go to a Cubs game,” Jack said.

Now with his dad looking on, Jack knows what it would mean for him to see the Cubs win it all.

"It means a lot," Jack said, "I've watched him root for the Cubs time and time again and watch the Cubs the lose. At his age he may never get this moment again."

No matter what happens in Game 7, Perkins said he will stand by the Cubs' side

"You bet your lot."

Just like he’s done for 94 years.

"If they win tonight that would be just something awesome and more or less be the final great thing that happens in his lifetime," Jack said.

But to lifelong Cubs fan Robert Perkins it's not a matter of if, only when.

"They're going to win," he said. "No doubt in my mind."

Perkins said he will be watching the big game on a big screen from the Marion VA Community Living Center where he's currently receiving rehab.

If they win, Perkins said he's looking forward to standing up and cheering.

