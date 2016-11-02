Chester students march to City Hall to plant flags for fallen officer

The suspect in the death of a Chester, Illinois officer appeared in court on Monday, November 14.

Man charged with murder in connection to death of Chester, IL officer appears in court

It's been five days since the death of Officer Brockmeyer, a Chester police officer who was killed in the line of duty during a vehicle pursuit on Oct. 28.

Since then, memorials have been set up all over the city and the community is one that is in mourning.

"There's a tremendous amount of mourning going on," Tim Lochhead said.

Students at the Chester Grade School are no exception to these feelings. To show their respect, they planned a way to help add to the memorial in front of City Hall in an even bigger way.

All 650 students made the trek to plant flags in front of the memorial. The students also signed a board for community members to sign.

Officers were on hand but declined to comment because the emotions were too high.

However, Chester Mayor Tom Page acknowledged the death of Officer Brokcmeyer as a tremendous loss and said now is a time for the community to come together.

"This city has a way of coming together and being strong together," Tom Page, Mayor of Chester, said.

