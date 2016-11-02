Marshall Co., KY officials caution resident about scam involving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall Co., KY officials caution resident about scam involving unsolicited businesses

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky say they have received reports of a scam involving sealing driveways. 

Apparently, a truck with Minnesota tags stopped at a residence on Oak level Road and offered to seal the residents' driveway for $300.

They sprayed some unknown substance on the driveway that the sheriff's office says "was definitely not sealant." 

The phone numbers and contact information turned out to be false.

Officials ask that you please be careful of doing business with businesses that show up at your home unsolicited.

