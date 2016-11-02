Information to report voter fraud, know your election rights

If you suspect voter fraud at your polling place in the Heartland, here is some helpful information on where to report it.

United States Attorney Richard Callahan announced on that Election Day the United State's Attorney's Office will have a hotline for Missouri citizens to call if they have questions regarding complaints of possible election fraud, voter intimidation and any other form of election abuses.

The hotline number is 314-539-7733 and calls will be answered by Assistant United States Attorneys from the time the polls open at 6 p.m. until the polls close at 7 p.m.

Federal law protects voters against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. Federal law also protects voters from acts of intimidation and harassment.

In addition to the United States Attorney's Office, the St. Louis FBI will also have special agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The headquarters for the St. Louis FBI can be reached by calling 314-589-2500.

Complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws can also be made directly to the Civil Right's Division's Voting Section in Washington, D.C. by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767, by fax 202-307-3961, by email at voting.section@usdoj.gov or by filling out a complaint form that can be reached by clicking here.

In Illinois, you can report any unusual activity to the election judges, county clerk, county state's attorney's office, board of election commissioners or the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

To report election fraud in Kentucky, you can call the attorney general's hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE

