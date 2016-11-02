Burn ban initiated in Marshall Co., KY

Officials in Marshall County, Kentucky have initiated a county-wide burn ban in effect as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to county officials, the ban has been issued because recent dry conditions in the area pose a high probability of increased fire risks to both properties and people.

The order bans outdoor order on all properties in Marshall County, with exception provided for controlled burn projects at Marshall County Landfills and projects in joint control of Fish and Wildlife, National Quail Federation and Fostery Service.

The order shall remain in effect until significant rainfall or until order of release from the Marshall County Judge Executive.

Violations of the order can result in criminal penalties.

