PBHS "Iron Mules" receive $1500 donation

Robert Whelan Wealth Management donated $1500 to the Poplar Bluff High School Robotics Club to purchase a complete Velocity Vortex obstacle course.

The Iron Mules received it largest donation to date and will use the equipment to practice for competition in the Missouri FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge next year. This also gives PBHS the opportunity to host its first qualifying meet on Saturday, December 10, in the gymnasium.

“Anything that moves technology forward, I’m all for it,” said Whelan on Tuesday, Oct. 26, during a classroom visit.

The hope is for a “chain reaction” to occur once the program generates revenue from concessions while hosting qualifiers, elaborated Tonia Clark, a financial adviser for Whelan, and added “We’re just doing our little part."

Clark’s daughter Jocelin, a junior, has been a member of the Robotics Club since last year, when the Iron Mules placed 12th in the state championship for the first time since the program was started in 2013. Jocelin approached Whelan for the sponsorship.

“Ask and you might receive,” she exclaimed.

