PBHS "Iron Mules" receive $1500 donation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PBHS "Iron Mules" receive $1500 donation

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Connect
(From left) Robotics Club Coach Kathy Miller, student Bryan Nguyen, Robert Whelan and Assistant Coach Mike Sowatzke. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public Schools) (From left) Robotics Club Coach Kathy Miller, student Bryan Nguyen, Robert Whelan and Assistant Coach Mike Sowatzke. (Source:Poplar Bluff Public Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Robert Whelan Wealth Management donated $1500 to the Poplar Bluff High School Robotics Club to purchase a complete Velocity Vortex obstacle course.

The Iron Mules received it largest donation to date and will use the equipment to practice for competition in the Missouri FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge next year. This also gives PBHS the opportunity to host its first qualifying meet on Saturday, December 10, in the gymnasium.

“Anything that moves technology forward, I’m all for it,” said Whelan on Tuesday, Oct. 26, during a classroom visit.

The hope is for a “chain reaction” to occur once the program generates revenue from concessions while hosting qualifiers, elaborated Tonia Clark, a financial adviser for Whelan, and added “We’re just doing our little part."

Clark’s daughter Jocelin, a junior, has been a member of the Robotics Club since last year, when the Iron Mules placed 12th in the state championship for the first time since the program was started in 2013. Jocelin approached Whelan for the sponsorship.

“Ask and you might receive,” she exclaimed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly