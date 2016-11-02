IL man sentenced 162 days in jail for showing up drunk at court hearing

An Illinois man is in trouble after apparently showing up drunk to an Illinois court for a status sentencing review.

James Scroggins, 31, appeared in court Tuesday according to the Jefferson County Criminal Clerk and State's Attorney Douglas Hoffman.

Scroggins recently pleaded guilty to an aggravated driving under the influence charge dating back to March 22 after crashing a vehicle into the Garden Glen Apartments in Mount Vernon while under the influence according to Hoffman.

The wreck caused a fire at the apartment complex and also ruptured a gas line which exploded and injured a firefighter.

During his review, Scroggins was thought to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was given a breathalyzer test in which he blew a 0.086, being over the legal limit, according to the clerk.

Hoffman said he was found to be in direct criminal contempt and was sentenced immediately to 162 days in jail after failing the breathalyzer test.

The 162 days in jail he will serve is only for coming to court intoxicated and failing the breathalyzer.

Scroggins admitted to being drunk according to the clerk.

Before his court appearance, he recently was allowed to go to rehabilitation for alcohol prior to bonding out and pleading guilty.

Scroggins will be out of jail on January 20, 2017 where he will immediately be due in court at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing of his original aggravated driving under the influence charge.

