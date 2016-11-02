Employment opportunities in Poplar Bluff

Two companies are now hiring in the Poplar Bluff area and are interviewing prospective employees.

Managers with Harbor Freight Tools are now hosting a hiring event at the Missouri Job Center in Poplar Bluff.

Interviews are taking place at 1903 Northwood Drive until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 2.

Briggs & Stratton is also hoping to fill positions through a hiring event at the Job Center.

Company representatives will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

