Get more bang for your buck on National Sandwich Day!

Get more bang for your buck on National Sandwich Day!

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
(KFVS) -

Today is National Sandwich Day, and here’s a list to help you get more bang for you buck with some free or nearly free sandwich deals.

For today only Subway has a buy-one-get-one deal that will help feed the needy at the same time.

Buy any sub at regular price with any beverage, and receive another FREE sub of equal or lesser price.

Then the sandwich chain will donate the dollar amount of the meal to Feeding America as part of Subway's "Good Deed Feed".

Feeding America runs a network of 200 food banks across the country, and says just $1 provides 11 meals for the hungry.

Subway's goal is to make this the largest single day cause campaign in Feeding America history.

Here are some more deals:

And since Lance sandwich crackers fit the definition of a sandwich, they're offering Buy One Get One Free boxes of sandwich crackers on National Sandwich Day. Click on this link, and download a “This is How We Sandwich” coupon while supplies last. 

  Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

