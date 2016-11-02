2 dead after driver swerves to miss deer, crashes into guardrail

A group of people were traveling in a vehicle on northbound Interstate 57 early Wednesday morning when the driver swerved to miss a deer and crashed into the guardrail.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at mile post 85 in Jefferson County.

The driver, 44-year-old Clifford Foster of Knoxville, TN., told investigators a deer was standing in the road. He swerved left to avoid the deer and ran into the guardrail.

Foster's vehicle traveled across both northbound lanes and hit the guardrail on the right.

The vehicle came to a stop in the median after traveling back across both northbound lanes, and overturning several times.

Foster suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He was traveling with four other people.

Kimberly S. Martin, 33 of Knoxville, TN., was taken to a local hospital where she died.

An ambulance took Sherrie Webber, 31, of Knoxville, TN., to a local hospital where she later died.

ISP reports 33-year-old Shala L. Martin, of Maryville, TN., suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a regional hospital.

Shawn M. Martin, 29, of Witchita, KS., was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police shut down the southbound lane of I-57 for about four hours while the crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

