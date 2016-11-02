Medical examiner: Lynn Messer's body remained in same spot since night of disappearance

Nearly four months have passed since Lynn Messer vanished. Her husband started the Support the Hurting organization.

Missing woman's husband calls on hunters for help with Support the Hurting

More than a year ago, a Ste. Genevieve woman disappeared from her home. On Tuesday, her husband asked for help in finding her from an unlikely source.

MO deer hunters asked to look for clues in missing woman case

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident on Route DD in Festus, Missouri at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department has released new information in connection to the death of Lynn Messer.

Her skeletal remains were found in a very rural area of her property in Ste. Genevieve County on November 2.

According to Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Gary Stolzer, a medical examiner in St. Louis said that she does not believe Lynn's bones moved since she disappeared. Stolzer said that would indicate that her body remained in the same spot since the night she disappeared in July 2014.

Lynn's son found her remains on the property.

Investigators say there is no indication as a cause of death at this time, and that there is still no word on if foul play is suspected.

“We are going to be waiting for the pathologist and go accordingly after that,” said Stolzer.

We're told the sheriff's department is requesting a new forensic test. They are going to have strands of hair they found from Lynn sent in for toxicology testing.

The sheriff says the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

In the days following the discovery of Lynn's body, Stolzer said that the discovery helped the community move forward.

"It does feel good to finally put some type of closure for the family and the community and kind of move on from there. It means a lot for the community to have this resolved," said Stolzer. “I’m sure [the family] very emotional and they’re wanting closure also.”

