First Alert: One more warm, dry day before big changes overnight. Brian Alworth is tracking what you need to know

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland gets one more warm, dry day before a stormy Thursday. Waking up temperatures will be very mild, right around 60 degrees. By this afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. FIRST ALERT: Big changes happen overnight and into Thursday morning. Brian is tracking rain for your morning commute.

Making Headlines:

Shot and killedPolice in Des Moines, Iowa, say two officers have been shot and killed in ambush-style attacks. Police were responding to a report of shots fired when they found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers have died.

Fatal fire: The Craighead County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 2 children have died in a house fire in Cash Wednesday morning. Rolland said emergency crews were looking for a third child who went missing at the scene.

To say good bye: Today many will begin to say goodbye to a Chester police officer killed last week in a police chase that ended in a crash. A public visitation will take place for officer James Brockmeyer at Chester high school starting a 3-30.

Looking for a suspect: A group of people wearing bandanas over their faces opened fire Tuesday night on another group at a park in Memphis, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding five others. The shooting "possibly stemmed from an ongoing disagreement," police said.

