First Alert: One more warm, dry day before big changes overnight. Brian Alworth is tracking what you need to know

It is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland gets one more warm, dry day before a stormy Thursday. Waking up temperatures will be very mild, right around 60 degrees. By this afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. FIRST ALERT: Big changes happen overnight and into Thursday morning. Brian is tracking rain for your morning commute.

Making Headlines:

Shot and killed: Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say two officers have been shot and killed in ambush-style attacks. Police were responding to a report of shots fired when they found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers have died.

Fatal fire: The Craighead County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 2 children have died in a house fire in Cash Wednesday morning. Rolland said emergency crews were looking for a third child who went missing at the scene.

To say good bye: Today many will begin to say goodbye to a Chester police officer killed last week in a police chase that ended in a crash. A public visitation will take place for officer James Brockmeyer at Chester high school starting a 3-30.

Looking for a suspect: A group of people wearing bandanas over their faces opened fire Tuesday night on another group at a park in Memphis, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding five others. The shooting "possibly stemmed from an ongoing disagreement," police said.

