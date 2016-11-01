Graves Co. deputies search for theft suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. deputies search for theft suspect

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a Dollar General Store in Lynneville, Kentucky.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the theft on Sunday, October 16. Surveillance video shows a male subject wearing a blue cut-off shirt entering the store around 6 p.m. The man asked for the bathroom key and headed toward the back of the store.

Instead of going to the bathroom, however, the man entered into the office-area and went through the store manager's purse. He then took a black wallet from the purse and a carton of cigarettes from the office, concealing them in his waist area. He then made his way to the front of the store to give the clerk the bathroom key.

The man then walked around the corner to the refrigerated drinks and concealed a Monster Energy drink, as well. He then proceeded out of the store.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident or the name and/or location of the suspect to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270)-247-4501.

