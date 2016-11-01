McCracken Co. deputies recover stolen motorcycle during traffic stop

A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1 led authorities to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

McCracken County Deputy Jim Wilson said he was on his way home from a training exercise around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he observed a white male driving a blue motorcycle on Coleman Road. According to Deputy Wilson, the driver appeared to be acting in a suspicious manner.

Further investigation showed the motorcycle had a cancelled and expired registration plate. Deputy Wilson initiated a traffic stop on Justin Cunningham, 19, of Kevil, Kentucky.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Cunningham had an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Muhlenberg County. Upon questioning Cunningham about the ownership of the motorcycle, he was unable to give a consistent statement.

Deputies contacted the owner of the motorcycle who said he did not realize it was missing from his home. He also said he did not know Cunningham and had not given him permission to take the motorcycle.

Cunningham was interviewed further and ultimately admitted to taking the motorcycle without the permission of the owner.

Cunningham was taken into custody on the unrelated warrant, theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle (felony) and no registration plates (violation).

