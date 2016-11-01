Mt. Vernon students learn civic duty with mock election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon students learn civic duty with mock election

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The election was still a week away, but on Tuesday, November 1 some young voters' choices were already on the books.

Students in Mount Vernon, Illinois learned about their civic duty in a unique way.

It's a patriotic privilege reserved for adults, but at McClellan Elementary. those who are underage got an inside look.

Mrs. Finley is the fifth and sixth grade teacher, but on Tuesday she was playing Election Clerk.

It was all part of the "Every Kid Votes Election," a national campaign to help kids learn about the voting process.

"My kids were very excited that they were being a part of it today...the first thing they came in this morning they were ready to vote right at this moment."

The students spent the last couple of months learning about how the election works and some of the candidate's platforms, which ultimately helped make their decision.

"In my classroom, it was about 80 percent and for the school, I would say about 90 percent."

"Trump?"

"Trump."

Even after the votes were cast, Mrs. Finley had another question for them...why do they vote?

"For them to have a sense of pride about it and personalization..."

"It's good to be a responsible citizen."

"Like a responsibility...and it got to choose who our president would be...and who would lead our government and community..."

"It means I am free and responsible because I have the right to vote and I have the responsibility to vote because If I didn't, I wouldn't get to choose who ran the country..."

Others said "for their country" or "because it's right," but it all comes back to responsibility.

"On our social studies book we learned about being a responsible citizen...I did my research..."

Practicing their research for 2024 when they can cast their real votes for president.

