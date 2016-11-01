Poplar Bluff police search for theft suspect

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a reported theft.

Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at Hopper's Service, located at 1024 Ash St.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s name and/or location to contact Officer Woodruff at 573-785-5776 ext. 1360 or by email at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

