Meeting held on how to improve downtown Cape Girardeau

A meeting was held on Tuesday, November 1 on how to improve downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

City officials wanted to hear input from everyone.

"The goal of this is to make downtown Cape a better place to live, work and play," said Marla Mills with Old Town Cape. "A better way for the community to draw in new business, to draw in new customers, draw in new people that want to live downtown. So it's not just about improvements per se, it's about making, creating, an environment downtown where people want to be."

It started at 4:30 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m. at the Federal Building on Broadway.

