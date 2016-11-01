Son of former SIU basketball coach dies

Saluki Athletics tweeted their condolences on Tuesday, November 1 to former basketball coach Chris Lowery and family.

They offered their deepest condolences to Lowery, his wife Erika and their family on the loss of their son and brother, Kahari.

Saluki Athletics offers its deepest condolences to Chris Lowery, wife Erika, & family on the loss of their precious son and brother, Kahari. pic.twitter.com/6H4ankWlRq — Saluki Athletics (@SIUSalukis) November 1, 2016

Lowery is now an assistant basketball coach at Kansas State University.

He tweeted the following on Tuesday:

There is no fulfillment in knowing that someone you love has passed on, but knowing that he walks with God now is a blessed assurance. — Chris Lowery (@CoachLoweryKSU) November 1, 2016

