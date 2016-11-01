Deals for Veterans for Veterans Day

A number of restaurants and businesses are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Applebee's

Veterans are invited for a free meal from a special menu and will receive a $5 coupon that can be redeemed Nov. 12-27.

Chick- fil- A

Chick- fil- A is honoring everyone who has served. Veterans and active military can eat free all day, and families of those veterans can eat free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When you walk into Chick-fil-A this week, you will also notice the fallen soldier memorial. A table is set up with a symbolic items like a white tablecloth for the purity of the service members' motives in serving their nation, and an empty chair that will never be filled.

The static display is set up as a thank you to troops who have given their lives in service to our country.

Chick-fil-A is also encouraging anyone who eats at the restaurant to pick up a toy soldier. The idea is for people to take home the soldier and let it be a constant reminder to pray for all that our service men and women do.

Soldiers in the Cape Girardeau area say they appreciate these gestures.

"There have been times in the history of the military that it has not been a great thing to come home and be embraced the way we are now," Bill Johnson said, an active duty soldier for the Missouri Army National Guard. "We're so lucky to have the community support that we have here."

The owner of the Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A says it is an honor to recognize the men and women who protect our freedoms.

"These guys are sacrificing for us to have that right to vote and to have the freedoms that we have," Chick-fil-A owner Brian House said. "We just need to honor them and say 'we love you.' And not only that we want to honor their families, because they sacrifice too."

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and Active-Duty Military will receive a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

Chili's

The restaurant will have a special menu for Veterans to choose a free meal from.

Cracker Barrel

A free slice of double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake awaits veterans at Cracker Barrel on Nov. 11.

Denny's

Active, inactive, and retired military personnel are invited to stop by for a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. until noon.

Fazoli's

Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free 'Build Your Own Pasta' on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral

The restaurant will host Military Appreciation Night on Mon. Nov. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Veterans will eat free that night.

Great Clips

Veterans can get a free haircut on Nov. 11 or, they can get a card for a free haircut in the future if they stop by a location to pick it up.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will offer a complimentary stack of Red, White, and Blue Pancakes to Veterans and Active Duty Military. That offer is available at select locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Veterans must show a proof of military service.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Veterans can have a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day, no purchase required. Just present proof of military service to get the free appetizer or dessert. A 10 percent discount will be offered to guests that dine with Veterans on Nov. 11.

Olive Garden

Active-duty military and military veterans can get a free entree from a special menu featuring six items from Olive Garden on Veterans Day. They are served with unlimited homemade soup or house salad and breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse

Active and retired military members will get a free 'Bloomin' Onion' and drink on Veterans Day.

Rainbow Carwash (Cape Girardeau)

The Rainbow Carwash is offering free car washes to veterans and military personnel on Friday, November 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can click here for more information.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active duty military, and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 10 and 11. Guests can choose from a special appetizer menu that includes sweet chili shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster and langostino pizza. The special dessert menu includes a warm chocolate chip lava cookie, warm apple crostada, and key lime pie.

Ruby Tuesday

Veterans can get a free appetizer of up to $10.

STA (Cape Girardeau)

In honor of our Veterans, any veteran or active member of the military can join us for a free drink of choice with military id!!

Texas Roadhouse

The Cape Girardeau and Paducah locations are offering a free meal to all veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees plus their choice of soda, tea, or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. That deal runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

