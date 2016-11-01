Doniphan woman accused of sodomy

A Doniphan, Missouri woman is accused of statutory sodomy.

Calista A. Cates, 30, was charged with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cates was arrested on Tuesday, November 1 after an investigation by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Ripley County Sheriff's Office.

She was arrested in Doniphan and processed at the Doniphan Police Department.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.