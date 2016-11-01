Motorcyclist injured in crash with car near WKCTC

A motorcyclist was injured when police say he hit the rear of a car stopped for a red light on Tuesday morning, November 1.

According to Paducah police, McKenzie L. Hobbs, 18, of Clinton, Ky., told them she was stopped at the red light eastbound on U.S. 62 (Blandville Road) at the entrance to West Kentucky Community and Technical College when her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was hit from behind.

Police say 50-year-old John McAllister told them he was going east on his 2003 Honda motorcycle when he realized Hobbs' car was stopped. He said he braked and his motorcycle skidded into the back bumper of the Cruze.

McAllister was taken by ambulance to a Paducah hospital.

