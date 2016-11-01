Murray PD raises $1,200 for shelter with 'No-Shave November'

Officers with the Murray Police Department may look a little different later in November.

The chief offered a challenge to his department: help raise money for a local organization. Each officer that donated has the opportunity to participate in "No-Shave November."

The command staff and officers raised approximately $1,200 that will be donated to the Gentry House.

"This is a fun, and visual, way for us to help give back to our community and help raise cancer awareness, as that is what 'No-Shave November' is intended," said Sgt. Brant Shutt. "We want citizens to come up to us and ask about it and hopefully open up further dialogue with those we serve."

The Gentry House is dedicated to helping residents of Murray-Calloway County who may be experiencing a housing crisis. Originally named the Murray-Calloway County Transitional Home, Inc., the shelter changed its name to Gentry House after one of its board members, Kathy Gentry, passed away after a battle with cancer.

You can click here for more information on the Gentry House.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.