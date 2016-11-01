Preparations underway for The Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army needs your help to ensure those that need a meal get one this Thanksgiving.

Last year, the agency provided over 2,000 meals.

“We know people have been seriously affected by the deep recession over the past few years, and we are grateful to generous friends who have provided faithful support for those struggling to make ends meet,” says: Capt. Ronnie Amick. “Unfortunately, the need has not decreased, and the level of public support has been a blessing to us over the last couple years. It is particularly sad for us to see the growing numbers of families needing our help and support more than ever.”

They are asking for the following items (unprepared):

Turkeys

Hams

Mashed Potatoes and gravy

Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans

Dressing/Stuffing

Rolls

Packaged desserts

Cranberry sauce

celery

onions

marshmallows

brown sugar

butter

large steam table pans

large aluminum foil

small aluminum foil

small cups with lids

salt and pepper shakers

salt and pepper individual packages

paper products for carry out meals plastic silverware napkins

table decorations

table place mats

If you would like to donate any of the items listed above, you are asked to call 573-335-7000. You can also mail your gift to 701 Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. You can also make a donation online.

