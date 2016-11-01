Preparations underway for The Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgivi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Preparations underway for The Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgiving meal

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: The Salvation Army) (Source: The Salvation Army)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Salvation Army needs your help to ensure those that need a meal get one this Thanksgiving.

Last year, the agency provided over 2,000 meals.

“We know people have been seriously affected by the deep recession over the past few years, and we are grateful to generous friends who have provided faithful support for those struggling to make ends meet,” says: Capt. Ronnie Amick. “Unfortunately, the need has not decreased, and the level of public support has been a blessing to us over the last couple years. It is particularly sad for us to see the growing numbers of families needing our help and support more than ever.”

They are asking for the following items (unprepared):

  • Turkeys
  • Hams
  • Mashed Potatoes and gravy
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Dressing/Stuffing
  • Rolls
  • Packaged desserts
  • Cranberry sauce
  • celery
  • onions
  • marshmallows
  • brown sugar
  • butter
  • large steam table pans
  • large aluminum foil
  • small aluminum foil
  • small cups with lids
  • salt and pepper shakers
  • salt and pepper individual packages
  • paper products for carry out meals
    • plastic silverware
    • napkins
  • table decorations
  • table place mats

If you would like to donate any of the items listed above, you are asked to call 573-335-7000. You can also mail your gift to 701 Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. You can also make a donation online.

