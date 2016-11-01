Officials: No burn order issued for all of McCracken Co., KY

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a no burn order has been issued for all of McCracken County, Kentucky.

The no burn order goes into effect as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 and was issued due to recent dry conditions throughout the county and western Kentucky.

The ban will remain into effect until lifted by the County Judge Executive.

