Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle campaign

Do you hear bells ringing? You will very soon!

The Salvation Army will kick off the 2016 Kettle campaign on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

City leaders from Cape Girardeau and Jackson will join together to ring the first bell of the season.

The event, which will be held at West Park Mall, is open to the public.

According to Captain Ronnie Amick, this year's kettle campaign is critical because local funding sources have been cut by almost 50 percent.

2016 marks the 125 anniversary of the campaign.

You can sign up to volunteer online.

