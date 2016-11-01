Authorities in MO conduct sex offender compliance checks Halloween night

Authorities in two Missouri counties are reporting they conducted compliance checks on more than 100 sex offenders Halloween night.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office say deputies conducted checks on 28 registered sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County on Halloween night.

Deputies report finding two bad addresses and those offenders were not immediately located. One was out of town, but had contacted authorities prior to Halloween. One offender was not home, but had the lights off and a sign in the yard. All others were located inside their homes with their lights turned off and a sign properly in place.

The misdemeanor violations will be further investigated and the two offenders will be located and investigated for not complying with the order.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says there are 161 registered sex offenders in Scott County. Extra deputies were on patrol Halloween night to help conduct the checks. Of the 161 registered sex offenders, deputies were able to check 84, and of the 84 offenders, seven were not in compliance.

Reports on the sex offenders for violating RSMo. 589.426.1 will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for charges to be filed.

Sheriff Walter asks the public that if they are aware of any sex offenders not in compliance with the law to please contact the sheriff’s office at (573)-471-3530.

