MDC: More than 11,000 deer checked during early youth portion of hunting season

The Missouri Department of Conservation released the Youth Hunt numbers for the 2016 deer hunting season, which ran October 29-30.

According to the MDC, young hunters ages six through 15 checked 11,171 deer during the early youth portion.

Top counties for the early youth portion were Osage with 253, Howell with 246 and Franklin with 242 deer checked.

The youth portion harvest total for 2015 was 13,583.

You can click here for the deer harvest totals by county and portion.

According to MDC, archery deer hunting continues through Nov. 11 and again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2017.

Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the November portion of firearms deer season, which runs Nov. 12-22. That will be followed by the late youth portion of firearms deer season on Nov. 25-27.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-4.

Lastly, the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 24-Jan. 3, 2017.

