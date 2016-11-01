Mt. Vernon PD investigating report of robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon PD investigating report of robbery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery on Saturday, October 29.

According to police, at around 8 p.m., they received a report of a robbery in the alley west of 26th and Forest Streets.

Police say a woman was walking in the alley and was approached by two white men. The men allegedly ran toward her and tried to take her purse.

They say a fight began between the woman and two men until the purse was released.

According to police, the woman had numerous injuries.

The Jefferson County Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Vernon police at 242-0215 or Crime Stoppers at 242-8477 (TIPS).

