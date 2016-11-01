Multiple crews on scene of large field fire in McCracken County, drivers asked to avoid area

As of 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, multiple crews are still on the scene of a large field fire in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's department, the field is just north of the 10000 block Ogden Landing Road behind the TVA plant. Authorities say the fire is moving in the direction of the plant

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to the number of fire vehicles and personnel on scene.

Look for updates as they become available.

