Daylight Saving: Turn and Test

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 6, and it's a good time to do more than just turn your clocks back an hour.

The American Red Cross recommends that you also test the batteries in all the smoke alarms in your home.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half,” said Lyn Hruska, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. “Turn and test is a reminder to set your clocks back and take a few minutes to push the test button to make sure all alarms are working.”

It's also a good time to go over your plan in case there were ever a fire or other emergency inside your home.

That plan should include a fire escape route and ensure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room in the house in less than two minutes.

The Red Cross also encourages family to have disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag ready to use if necessary.

